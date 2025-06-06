Estancia High Eagles soar to new heights, celebrating a victory for the class of 2025

Students of Estancia High School’s class of 2025 congratulate one another after graduating on the field at the school’s Jim Scott Stadium in Costa Mesa Thursday.

Estancia High School was a scene of excited anticipation Thursday, as Eagles with the class of 2025 spread their wings and took flight toward future horizons, celebrating their collective and individual accomplishments during their time on the Costa Mesa campus.

In a commencement ceremony at the school’s Jim Scott stadium, a crowd of 243 graduating seniors were cheered on from the sidelines by family members, friends and loved ones as they received their diplomas.

Estancia High School senior Jose Gomez Thursday inspires fellow graduates of the class of 2025 with remarks at the school’s commencement ceremony. (Newport-Mesa Unified School District)

With words of inspiration and reflection offered by Principal Mike Halt, along with student speakers Charlie Sabori, Jose Gomez and Mario Solis, it was time for graduates to be confirmed and to turn their tassels, signifying the official completion of their high school careers.

Sixty-five percent of this year’s graduates plan to attend two-year colleges, while another 25% will enroll in four-year colleges or universities. Three students announced plans to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps, according to figures provided by the school.

Estancia High School seniors gathered on the field of the Jim Scott Stadium Thursday for the last time as the class of 2025. (Newport-Mesa Unified School District)

A group of 50 students earned a combined $50,000 in scholarships this year, while senior Julie Ortega Avila earned the special distinction of completing coursework in two separate Career Technical Education pathways — the Medical Academy and the Building Industry Technology Academy — the first Eagle to accomplish such a feat.

Class notes indicate 57 students, nearly 24% of graduates, earned the State Seal of Biliteracy. Indicated by a gold seal on their diplomas, the honor certifies attainment of a high level of proficiency in two or more languages.

The number of seal recipients this year sets an EHS record.

