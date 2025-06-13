Laguna Beach graduates hope to ‘catalyze’ positive change

Members of the Laguna Beach class of 2025 participate in the celebratory cap toss on the sand at Main Beach Park following the annual senior parade down Ocean Avenue on Tuesday.

Laguna Beach put the finishing touches on its school year by saying goodbye and good luck to 193 seniors during its commencement ceremony on Thursday evening at Guyer Field.

Following community tradition, the class of 2025 got a head start on the celebration on Tuesday, when the procession of the graduates to Main Beach took place.

Laguna Beach High seniors participate in the annual parade down Ocean Avenue in downtown Laguna Beach on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Advertisement

Julian Reichel added to his legend at Laguna Beach as the valedictorian. The striker helped the Breakers win the CIF Southern Section Division 4 boys’ soccer title this season, the fourth for the program and first since 2002.

Reichel delivered a valedictory address focused on encouraging those fortunate enough to grow up in the community to drive success not just for themselves.

Laguna Beach High seniors participate in a celebratory parade down Ocean Avenue on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“Now, we not only have the power to decide where we will go, what we will pursue, and who we become, but we have the power to catalyze change,” Reichel said. “I am sincerely proud of our work up to this point, and I’m inspired by the achievements of my peers. I truly believe in our capacity to be more than ourselves and help others prosper.”

Laguna Beach High seniors happily step across the sidewalk to Main Beach Park as they participate in a downtown parade. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Lauren Norrix drew the vocal assignment for the national anthem, and Reyna Shahrestany led the attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Dee Perry, the president of the board of education for the Laguna Beach Unified School District, accepted the candidates for graduation at the commencement ceremony.