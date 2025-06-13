Laguna Beach graduates hope to ‘catalyze’ positive change
Laguna Beach put the finishing touches on its school year by saying goodbye and good luck to 193 seniors during its commencement ceremony on Thursday evening at Guyer Field.
Following community tradition, the class of 2025 got a head start on the celebration on Tuesday, when the procession of the graduates to Main Beach took place.
Julian Reichel added to his legend at Laguna Beach as the valedictorian. The striker helped the Breakers win the CIF Southern Section Division 4 boys’ soccer title this season, the fourth for the program and first since 2002.
Reichel delivered a valedictory address focused on encouraging those fortunate enough to grow up in the community to drive success not just for themselves.
“Now, we not only have the power to decide where we will go, what we will pursue, and who we become, but we have the power to catalyze change,” Reichel said. “I am sincerely proud of our work up to this point, and I’m inspired by the achievements of my peers. I truly believe in our capacity to be more than ourselves and help others prosper.”
Lauren Norrix drew the vocal assignment for the national anthem, and Reyna Shahrestany led the attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Dee Perry, the president of the board of education for the Laguna Beach Unified School District, accepted the candidates for graduation at the commencement ceremony.
