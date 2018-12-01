Around Town: Jane Fonda event in Newport to raise money to house homeless women

WISEPlace, an organization that helps homeless women, will hold an event with actress Jane Fonda on Thursday in Newport Beach to raise money to open 30 permanent supportive housing units for Orange County women.
The program will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Balboa Bay Resort, 1221 W. Coast Hwy. Tickets are $500.
For tickets or more information, visit wiseplace.org/an-evening-with-jane-fonda.
Gingerbread village on display in Laguna Beach
A gingerbread village will be on display Saturday through Dec. 26 at the Montage resort at 30801 S. Coast Hwy. in Laguna Beach.
The free display, beneath the staircase outside the Loft restaurant, was created by executive pastry chef Lee Smith and his team and includes a miniature train.
Class to teach holiday decorating Saturday
A holiday decoration class will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa.
Guests will be able to make felt pocket ornaments and rag tie garlands.
The workshop costs $10 for felt pocket ornaments and $25 for both projects.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2U3ol9w.
‘Fair trade’ shopping event this weekend Newport Beach
Harbor Christian Church in Newport Beach will host a “fair trade” shopping event on Saturday and Sunday to support artisans and producers in developing countries.
The program will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 2401 Irvine Ave.
The fair trade concept promotes payment of higher prices to exporters from developing countries, as well as improved social and environmental standards.
Car show Sunday at OC Fair & Event Center
A StanceNation car show will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.
General admission is $25.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2QwDpNI.
Retiring congressman to speak at Newport Beach event
The World Affairs Council of Orange County will host retiring U.S. Rep. Ed Royce as its keynote speaker Monday during its third annual Round the World Lecture & Holiday Celebration in Newport Beach.
Royce (R-Fullerton) represents the 39th Congressional District, which includes much of north Orange County. He did not seek reelection this year after serving in the House of Representatives since 1993.
The program is slated for 6:30 p.m. at the Pelican Hill Resort, 22701 S. Pelican Hill Road, Newport Coast.
To register, visit worldaffairscouncil.org.
Costa Mesa’s Foley to hold Holiday Soiree and charity drive
Costa Mesa Mayor-elect Katrina Foley will hold her 10th annual Holiday Soiree, Coat Drive & Charity Benefit on Tuesday, just after she and newly elected City Council colleagues take their oaths of office.
The event will start at 8 p.m. at the Holiday bar and lounge at 719 W. 19th St. and will include a silent auction benefiting the families of Costa Mesa police Officer Oscar Reyes and fire Capt. Mike Kreza, both of whom died this year.
For more information or a list of coat donation drop-off locations, visit katrinafoley.com.
Block party to bring music and food to Huntington Beach
The Huntington Beach Chamber of Commerce will present a Huntington Beach Block Party from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at 5th & PCH.
The event will feature food, music and local businesses.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2zurNkz.
Wild & Wacky Menorah Workshop set for Tuesday in Laguna
A Wild & Wacky Menorah Workshop featuring menorah-making, candle lighting and dreidels will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Chabad Jewish Center, 30804 S. Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach.
Admission is $7.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2RoPSjM.
Wake Up Newport meeting to feature fire chief
The next Wake Up Newport event will feature Fire Chief Chip Duncan from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Newport Beach Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2Qoot4u.
Laguna Beach artist to sign first book
Laguna Beach resident Andi Paulin will hold a book launch and signing on Thursday in Laguna Beach.
Paulin’s first book, “Paris by Carousel,” is a Paris travel guide for children, with illustrations.
The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Art Walk at Quorum Gallery, 374 N. Coast Hwy. Paulin and illustrator Ellen Gladis will be available for book signings.
Laguna’s top finance official leaves for Palm Springs
The head of finance for the city of Laguna Beach is leaving to become finance director in Palm Springs.
For the past 10 years, Nancy Pauley has overseen Laguna’s budget, annual financial report and accounts and payrolls.
Her work won awards for the city three consecutive years from the national Government Finance Officers Assn.
“She leaves big shoes to fill, and we wish her continued success in her new role,” Gavin Curran, Laguna’s director of administrative services, said in a statement.
Her last day on the job was Friday, and she will begin working in Palm Springs on Dec. 17, according to a Palm Springs news release.
The deadline for applications to be Laguna’s new finance officer is Dec. 7. The annual salary ranges from $108,084 to $166,428.
Wreath donations are sought to honor veterans
Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit that honors fallen veterans, is looking for wreath donations for an event at 9 a.m. Dec. 15 at Pacific View Memorial Park & Mortuary in Corona del Mar.
The organization says 1,500 wreaths are needed.
To donate, visit bit.ly/2zwXUjC.
Huntington Beach looking for applicants for Jet Noise Commission
The city of Huntington Beach is accepting applications for the Jet Noise Commission, which will begin meeting in February to study issues related to commercial jet noise and how to mitigate it. The commission may make recommendations to the City Council.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2Qufz5i.
Donations being accepted for Spark of Love Toy Drive
Donations are being accepted in Newport Beach for the 26th annual firefighters’ Spark of Love Toy Drive.
Donations of unwrapped toys and sports equipment or gift cards can be made at all Newport fire stations, the lifeguard headquarters, the Central Library and the Civic Center revenue department until Dec. 24.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2DOzxRz.