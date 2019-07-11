Around Town: OC Brew Hee Haw brings beer and music to fair

“We are thrilled that, thanks to the generosity of the Prentiss Foundation, we can continue our work,” said co-principal investigator Douglas Granger, the institute’s director and a professor of psychological science. “Although lithium is one of the most effective and affordable long-term treatments for bipolar disorder, it’s used in less than 25% of patients because of its very narrow therapeutic window. Lithium must be very closely monitored. If dosage levels are too low, there may not be any benefit, and if they’re too high, there can be toxic side effects.”