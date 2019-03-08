Biz News: Orange Coast College’s pop-up retail shop returns Monday

Orange Coast College’s fashion department is bringing back its on-campus pop-up retail shop, the Box, this coming week.
The Box will be open Monday through Friday in a shipping container between the Literature and Languages building and the Math, Business and Computing Center.
The first brand featured is Cleobella, featuring handmade clothing and accessories sourced in Bali.
On March 18-21, the Box will feature Alternative Retail selling action-sports clothing and accessories.
Many students from OCC’s fashion department were involved in the development of the Box, which first opened a year ago. The project is part of a statewide grant that challenges community colleges to come up with innovative ways to give students hands-on, real-world learning experiences, according to a news release.
Each brand is given free rein over the empty shipping container and brings its own look.
Orange Coast College is at 2701 Fairview Road, Costa Mesa.
Laguna’s Eric Davidson is new chairman of World TeamTennis
Laguna Beach resident Eric Davidson has become board chairman and a majority owner of World TeamTennis, a professional league founded in 1973.
“Eric has such a strong understanding of our product, and his entrepreneurial background will be a great asset to WTT,” Chief Executive Carlos Silva said in a statement. “He has an incredible vision as to how we can grow this league, and I look forward to working with him closely to assure that happens.”
Davidson, founder of Vintage Senior Living, owns the Orange County Breakers, a WTT franchise.
Women in Leadership Speaker Series event set in Newport
Robin Follman-Otta, a former opera singer who is chief executive of Markall Inc. and R.A. Industries LLC, will be the guest speaker at a Women in Leadership Speaker Series event Tuesday in Newport Beach.
The presentation at the Pacific Club, 4110 MacArthur Blvd., will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is titled “Hitting the High Notes: The Singing CEO Conquers Business and Stage.”
Tickets are $35 for Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce members and $45 for non-members. Lunch is included.
To register, visit newportbeach.com.
Pita restaurant opens in Costa Mesa
Pita Pita, a Mediterranean and Middle Eastern restaurant, has opened in Costa Mesa’s Metro Pointe shopping center.
The chain serves pitas, flatbreads and kabobs, with options such as falafel, lamb, chicken and shrimp.
O.C. treasurer to speak at CdM chamber event
The Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce will present a “Good Morning CdM” event Thursday featuring Shari Freidenrich, Orange County’s treasurer-tax collector. She will discuss the county’s financial state.
The free event is scheduled for 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club, 1601 Bayside Drive. Coffee and pastries will be served.
Newport financial advisor receives service award
Newport Beach financial advisor Nate Fikse has been named a recipient of the 2019 Northwestern Mutual Community Service Award, according to a news release.
Fikse has chosen to give his $15,000 grant to UCLA Health’s Operation Mend, which he has supported the past six years. It provides medical and psychological help to post-9/11 military service members, veterans and their families.