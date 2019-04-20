Biz News: Ducati opens new motorcycle dealership in Costa Mesa

Italian motorcycle maker Ducati recently opened a new dealership in Costa Mesa.
The business, at 1601 Newport Blvd., features a showroom, customer lounge and service department.
Lavender Salon opens Be(You)tiful in Newport Beach
Lavender Salon and Boutique in Newport Beach has expanded with a retail space called Be(You)tiful, which sells beauty products as well as esthetician and makeup services.
Be(You)tiful is in the Castaway Commons complex at 1617 Westcliff Drive.
Stem cell treatment is topic of Newport meeting
Newport Beach’s PreciseCare and Celltex will hold a meeting Tuesday for guests to learn more about stem cell treatments.
The event will run from noon to 2 p.m. at the Resort at Pelican Hill, 22701 S. Pelican Hill Road, Newport Coast. It will feature Drs. Gaurav Goswami and Stanley Jones.
RSVPs are requested by calling (949) 734-9032 or emailing kimberlyc@precisecare.com.
Meeting to discuss women’s boardroom strategy
The National Assn. of Women Business Owners-Orange County will present a luncheon featuring women sharing advice on how to win seats in company boardrooms.
Tuesday’s event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harborside Restaurant, 200 Main St., Newport Beach.
The cost is $50 for association members and $65 for nonmembers.
For tickets, visit site.eventmatches.com/WOB.
Huntington Beach restaurant SeaSalt closes
After three years in business, SeaSalt Woodfire Grill in Huntington Beach has closed and will be replaced with a second location of Social Costa Mesa, SeaSalt owner Alicia Whitney announced on Instagram.
The restaurant at 21214 Beach Blvd. had served Santa Maria-style barbecue.
Whitney’s other concepts in Huntington Beach, including SeaLegs Wine Bar, are remaining open.
Social’s opening date was not announced.
CEO of Costa Mesa’s Donahue Schriber wins philanthropy award
The Orange County chapter of Commercial Real Estate Women named Patrick Donahue, chairman and chief executive of Costa Mesa-based real estate investment company Donahue Schriber, the winner of the eighth annual SPIRE Award for philanthropy.
Donahue was nominated for SPIRE — short for Superior Performance in Real Estate — by the Orange County Community Foundation for his support of Orange County veterans.
“This is a tremendous honor in recognizing that our philanthropic efforts are about so much more than just raising funds,” Donahue said in a statement. “We want to demonstrate the power of collaborative, industrywide action and make a tangible impact on veterans in our community.”
Laguna art college names marketing and communications manager
Laguna College of Art + Design in Laguna Beach has named Marc Lyncheski as its new marketing and communications manager.
Lyncheski has taught marketing at various campuses and worked in marketing for Dick’s Sporting Goods, PetSmart and more.
“Joining the team at LCAD is particularly exciting for me because it represents a convergence of my professional academic and marketing careers, which until now have been running independently of one another,” Lyncheski said in a statement. “I am thrilled to be associated with such a reputable organization that is so deeply rooted in the local community and the arts community at large.”
O.C. Iranian American chamber to present awards
The Orange County Iranian American Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business Awards Brunch at 10:30 a.m. April 28 at the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa, 900 Newport Center Drive.
Rep. Harley Rouda (D-Laguna Beach) will be among the speakers, and cardiologist Naheed Sherie Olsen will receive the Humanitarian Award for her medical missions to Vietnam, according to a news release.
A portion of the event proceeds will benefit underprivileged children in Orange County, the release stated. For more information, visit ociacc.com.
Laguna event will benefit LGBTQ organizations
The Laguna Beach LGBTQ Heritage & Culture Alliance, Laguna Beach Co. and Bank of America will present a symposium featuring Richard Florida, an urban studies theorist and University of Toronto professor, from 8 a.m. to noon April 29.
The event at the Montage Laguna Beach resort will “provide a platform for community members, local business, civic, legislative, cultural and educational leaders to discuss how inclusion and creativity can foster economic mobility and prosperity for Orange County,” according to a news release.
Event proceeds will benefit Laguna Beach Pride 365, Club Q Laguna and the Blaze Bernstein Memorial Fund.
The event also will feature live music from Orange County School of the Arts students, remarks by Rep. Harley Rouda (D-Laguna Beach) and a panel discussion with Florida and others.
Admission is $125 and includes breakfast.
For more information, visit lagunabeachlgbtqalliance.org/tickets-sponsorship or email Chris Tebbutt at chris@lagunabeachlgbtqalliance.org.
Costa Mesa gets new U-Haul dealer
Krahe Gatewood Distributors in Costa Mesa is now a U-Haul neighborhood dealer, according to a news release.
The business at 700 W. 16th St. will offer U-Haul rental trucks and moving supplies.
Hoag epilepsy program receives top designation
The Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute’s epilepsy program at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach has received a Level 4 epilepsy center designation, the highest level from the National Assn. of Epilepsy Centers.
The institute has the professional expertise and resources necessary to “provide the most advanced and comprehensive medical evaluation and treatment for patients with complex epilepsy,” according to a news release.