Biz News: New Mama’s restaurant opens in Newport Beach

Pete Truxaw, founder and owner of Mama’s on 39 in Huntington Beach and Mama’s Comfort Food & Cocktails in Los Alamitos, has opened his third Mama’s eatery in Newport Beach.
Newport’s Mama’s Comfort Food & Cocktails is a casual restaurant and bar offering breakfast, lunch and dinner, along with Thrifty ice cream served by the scoop.
After a three-month renovation of the former Pizza Nova/Josh Slocums restaurant building at 2601 W. Coast Hwy. along Newport’s Mariner’s Mile, Truxaw and partner Robert Corrigan opened Mama’s doors last weekend. The restaurant has 250 feet of exclusive docks available for guests who visit by boat.
“We are thrilled to bring Mama’s to such a historic Newport Beach restaurant location,” Truxaw said in a statement.
The restaurant’s interior decor features beach-style colors, exposed brick walls and a photo wall featuring hundreds of pictures of local moms.
Truxaw founded Mama’s on 39 in Huntington Beach in 2011. Mama’s Comfort Food opened in Los Alamitos last year.
Tony Hawk and former Playmate open GuacAmigos in Newport Beach
GuacAmigos, a new restaurant by pro skateboarder Tony Hawk and former Playboy Playmate Nicole Dahm Kelly, opened recently in Newport Beach.
The restaurant at 2607 W. Coast Hwy. replaces a Joe’s Crab Shack.
GuacAmigos features Mexican fare, tequila drinks and local seafood with a spicy twist.
Its April 27 ribbon-cutting featured Hawk and guests doing a skateboarding demonstration that raised money for Hawk’s foundation.
GuacAmigos also displays several action-sports artifacts: a surfboard from Kelly Slater, a snowboard from Shaun White, a skateboard from Lizzie Armanto and the BMX bike that Mat Hoffman used to break a high-air record, according to a news release.
H.B. businessman named California Small Business Person of the Year
The Orange County/Inland Empire office of the U.S. Small Business Administration will honor Jeff Perry, president of All Industrial Tool Supply in Huntington Beach, as California Small Business Person of the Year in the agency’s annual Small Business Week awards program.
Perry and other honorees will receive their awards June 7 during a program at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim.
“We’re celebrating manufacturers, young entrepreneurs, technology firms, businesses that help build our infrastructure, not to mention critical collaborators such as cities and chambers of commerce, because they all play a role in the success of the region,” Christopher Lorenzana, the SBA Orange County/Inland Empire district’s deputy director, said in a statement.
Hoag debuts new ‘7D’ surgical technology
The Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach recently added a “7D” surgical system used in spinal procedures, making it the first West Coast hospital to do so.
The system contains the same technology found in self-driving cars, according to a news release, enabling a surgeon to have an “unprecedented level of surgical navigation for radiation-free placement of spinal implants.”
The technology allows for faster, safer surgery with a reduced recovery time for patients, according to Hoag.
H.B. man recognized with women’s advocacy award
A Huntington Beach man recently won the Catalyst for Change Award presented by the Orange County chapter of Connected Women of Influence.
Kevin Walton, a Boeing systems engineer, was recognized for his advocacy, mentorship and recruiting efforts for women at Boeing.
Walton, an Air Force veteran, also is an ambassador for the Foundation for Women Warriors, advocating for “women veterans in their transition to corporate America,” according to a news release.
Digital marketing to be topic of Costa Mesa event
Small Business Sales Intelligence and the Costa Mesa Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a presentation Thursday covering the details of a digital marketing campaign, including costs, how to determine whether a campaign is working and tips for cutting costs.
The event, featuring guest lecturer Matt Zimmer, creator of StackTek, will run from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. at CrashLabs, 234 E. 17th St., Suite 117, Costa Mesa.
Registration is required. To sign up or for more information, visit meetup.com/salesintelligence/events/260945018.