Newport Boat Show docks for 4 days starting Thursday

More than 200 boats of all sizes and for all tastes will be on display Thursday through Sunday at the 46th annual Newport Boat Show at Lido Marina Village.
Motor yachts, sailboats, trawlers, sportfishers and more will pack the slips at the in-water show.
For those seeking the large and luxurious, there’s a 2014 Hampton 76-foot Skylounge motor yacht for $2.6 million.
For a more laid-back but high-tech model, Infinity Solar Boats will bring two solar-powered, 21-foot Solliner catamarans that can fit 10 passengers each under their bimini hardtops. One of the compact cruisers costs about $60,000.
The show also has a wide selection of accessories, services and toys, from paddleboards and scuba gear to cabin furnishings and marine insurance.
The Newport Boat Show will run from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $15 per day, or $10 with military ID. Children younger than 12 are admitted free.
Free parking is available at Hoag Health Center, 500 Superior Ave., with free shuttle service to and from the show.
Lido Marina Village is at 3432 Via Oporto.