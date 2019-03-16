Japanese culture honored in H.B. during OC Cherry Blossom Festival

People gathered at Central Park in Huntington Beach over the weekend to celebrate Japanese and Japanese American culture during the sixth annual OC Cherry Blossom Festival.
The festival featured an array of performers, food and activities, including taiko drumming, classical dance, cosplay contests and video game tournaments. The event also launched its first Sakura Night Market on Friday and Saturday.
Funds raised will help support a youth exchange between Huntington Beach and its sister city, Anjo, Japan.
Festivities will take place until Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 18000 Goldenwest St.
For more information, visit: occbfest.com.com.