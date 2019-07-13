Fire Chief Chip Duncan to retire after 32 years serving Newport Beach

A partially melted helmet hangs from a wall of departmental mementos in another station, the one on Balboa Island. That’s Duncan’s helmet, warped after a training exercise. A candy-apple red 1920 American LaFrance firetruck — fully restored to look like Newport’s trucks of that era, down to the wooden spokes and chain drives — gleams a few feet away. That’s from well before Duncan’s time, but he identifies with it, sitting in it this week while looking back, “an old guy with an old truck.”