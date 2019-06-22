DAILY PILOT

Costa Mesa police ID suspect in shooting that left man injured

By
Jun 21, 2019 | 5:35 PM
Costa Mesa police have identified Luis Antonio Luevano-Guzman, 47, as the suspect in a June 15 shooting that injured a 23-year-old Costa Mesa man. (Courtesy of Costa Mesa Police Department)

Costa Mesa police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man wanted on suspicion of attempted murder.

Luis Antonio Luevano-Guzman, 47, is suspected of shooting and wounding another man at a Costa Mesa strip mall in the 800 block of West 19th Street at about 11:30 p.m. June 15, police said Friday.

Luevano-Guzman is described as Latino, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 245 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting occurred after a confrontation outside a bar moved across the street to the parking lot of Vista Plaza, Costa Mesa police spokeswoman Roxi Fyad said.

The man who was shot — identified only as a 23-year-old Costa Mesa resident — was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information on Luevano-Guzman’s whereabouts is asked to call police at (714) 754-5252.

