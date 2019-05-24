DAILY PILOT

Cyclist seriously injured in crash in Costa Mesa

By
May 23, 2019 | 5:50 PM
A Costa Mesa woman riding a bike was injured in a collision with a car Wednesday morning on Newport Boulevard near Cecil Place, Costa Mesa police said. (Daily Pilot)

A 34-year-old bicyclist suffered serious injuries in an early-morning crash in Costa Mesa on Wednesday, police said.

The Costa Mesa woman was traveling north on Newport Boulevard just before 6 a.m. when she collided with a car near Cecil Place, Costa Mesa police said.

The cyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the car stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

The cyclist’s condition Thursday was stable, police said.

