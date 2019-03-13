Employees of Jack Daniel’s maker pour themselves into renovations at Costa Mesa Boys & Girls Club

Employees of Brown-Forman — a Kentucky-based adult beverage company best known for its Jack Daniel’s whisky brand — tapped their volunteer spirit Tuesday for a series of service projects at the Boys & Girls Club of Costa Mesa.
Their work included installing a new garden planter so students can learn about agriculture, crafting a modernized staff resource training room and developing a cafe-style environment for children to become more familiar with business and develop interaction skills, according to a news release.
Workers also carried out projects at a club in Santa Ana, the release said. That and the Costa Mesa location, at 2131 Tustin Ave., are part of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast.