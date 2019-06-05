Costa Mesa ‘manny’ pleads not guilty to additional counts of child molestation as number of alleged victims rises

In all, Zakrzewski faces nine felony counts of committing a lewd act on a child younger than 14, one felony count of an attempted lewd act on a child under 14, one felony count of oral copulation with a child 10 or younger, one felony count of using a minor for sex acts, one misdemeanor count of possessing child pornography and two felony counts of distributing pornography to a minor with intent to engage in sexual conduct, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday in Orange County Superior Court.