Costa Mesa man pleads not guilty to molesting children in his care as a nanny

A Costa Mesa man who works as a professional nanny has pleaded not guilty to molesting two young boys in his care, authorities said Wednesday.
Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski, 30, was charged Tuesday with three felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14 and one felony count of oral copulation of a child younger than 10, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office. He also was charged with one felony count of possession of child pornography.
If convicted, he could face 90 years to life in prison, prosecutors said.
Zakrzewski has worked as a nanny — or “manny,” as he refers to himself on his website — for families across Southern California, and authorities believe there may be more victims, said Sgt. Jim Cota of the Laguna Beach Police Department, which arrested Zakrzewski on Friday after he got off an international flight. Authorities did not disclose the airport where the arrest occurred.
Pornographic images Zakrzewski had taken, as well as content accessed online, were found on his camera and on electronic devices at his home, police said.
Zakrzewski was booked into Orange County Jail with bail set at $1 million, authorities said.
The investigation of Zakrzewski began this month after a Laguna Beach couple reported to police that they believed Zakrzewski, their babysitter, had touched their 8-year-old son inappropriately, prosecutors said.
During the investigation, the Laguna Beach Police Department identified another possible victim, a 7-year-old boy in Los Angeles, authorities said.
The alleged incidents of molestation are believed to have occurred between December 2017 and February this year, according to court documents.
Prosecutors said the Laguna Beach couple had hired Zakrzewski through one of several websites where he lists his services.
“My childcare experience spans from 3 months to 14 years of age, including autism & bipolar spectrum, ADD, ADHD, ODD, Down syndrome and severe asthma kids,” Zakrzewski’s personal biography states.
On his professional website, he describes his role as “manny,” “babysitter,” “buddy,” “big brother,” “role model” and “mentor” and lists credentials such as LiveScan and background screenings and cardiopulmonary resuscitation, lifeguard and TrustLine certifications. He says he has a been a professional nanny for more than six years.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Laguna Beach police at (949) 715-1300.