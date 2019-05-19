Buddy the Octopus turns up at Huntington Beach Pier in giant comic strip

The adventures of Buddy the Octopus are coming to life this weekend as student artists and comic art luminaries illustrate a giant comic strip along the Huntington Beach Pier through Sunday.
The original script — which features an octopus climbing onto the pier, dodging enemies and making friends on the way to a grand showdown — was designed by students from the Orange County School of the Arts. Popular cartoonists in town for the inaugural NCSFest are adding to the illustration.
More than 100 artists from around the world are visiting downtown Huntington Beach through Sunday for seminars, exhibitions, workshops, panel discussions, signing sessions and more.
A zombie walk and concert planned for 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Pier Plaza will feature French composer Julien Limonne joining “The Walking Dead” artist Charlie Adlard’s live drawing session. Students from the Orange County School of the Arts plan to be on hand for guests interested in getting zombie-inspired makeup.
The majority of festival events are free. A day pass for Sunday is available for $15 and includes premium events.
For tickets and more information, visit ncsfest.com.