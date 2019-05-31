Commencement 2019: Early College High School graduates celebrate

Costa Mesa’s Early College High School said goodbye to its Class of 2019 during a ceremony Thursday at the Robert B. Moore Theatre at Orange Coast College.
This year’s class has 48 graduating seniors.
The Daily Pilot is publishing photos online and in print of the commencement ceremonies for public high schools in Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach and Newport Beach.
After Early College, other high schools in the Newport-Mesa Unified School District will hold their graduations June 20, as will Laguna Beach High School.
Schools in the Huntington Beach Union High School District will hold their graduations June 12 and 13.