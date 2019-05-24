H.B. planners to consider 48-unit condo complex near Beach Boulevard

The Huntington Beach Planning Commission on Tuesday will consider an applicant’s request to build a four-story building with 48 new condominiums and commercial space near Beach Boulevard.
The project would demolish an existing liquor store, a residence and a portion of the defunct Metro car wash lot on a property that’s just under an acre at 8041 Ellis Ave.
Project manager Jeff Herbst of Irvine-based MCG Architecture is seeking a conditional use permit to move forward with the proposal.
“This new development will be an enhancement to the community by adding a modern environmentally friendly & small sale mixed use complex with unit pricing sized to suit the average consumer,” Herbst wrote in May 1 letter to the city planning department. “The location allows owners to visit amenities such as Helme Park, medical, dental and eye care centers as well as local markets all within a short walking distance.”
The project calls for six, 645-square-foot one-bedroom units and 42 slightly larger, 880-square-foot two-bedrooms. The building’s ground floor would include both condos and retail.
The plan is to sell the units to individual buyers, however, if for some reason the units are managed as rental apartments, five on-site units would be designated for lower-income renters. The proposed project would also help the city meet its share of regional housing by providing smaller and attainable units, according to the staff report.
Three levels of subterranean parking will provide 128 parking stalls for residents and shoppers. Security gates, which would open with access cards, will enclose the residential area.
A traffic impact analysis study found the proposed project’s two-way travel lane driveway on Ellis Avenue would work at an acceptable level during peak morning and evening traffic hours, according to the staff report, however, residents may experience delays entering and exiting the site because of cars queuing on Ellis Avenue.
The proposed project is near several businesses and a hotel along busy Beach Boulevard, which carries up to 83,000 vehicles per day.
As of Friday, the city received one opposition letter from a resident who raised concerns about increasing traffic congestion.
Tuesday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. at 2000 Main Street.