Fountain Valley carport fire damages about 40 vehicles and displaces families

A fire ravaged a carport at a Fountain Valley apartment complex early Saturday, damaging dozens of vehicles and displacing some families, officials said.
Authorities received a call about the blaze at the Havens apartment community at 10275 Slater Ave. at around 2:40 a.m., said Fountain Valley police Sgt. Bill Hughes.
Fire crews from Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach and Costa Mesa arrived to find a carport engulfed in flames, Hughes said.
It took them about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire, which damaged about 40 vehicles, Hughes said. Though the carport sustained most of the destruction, some families could not return to their homes because of external damage to several apartments, Hughes said.
The Red Cross was helping them find accommodations for the night, he said. Officials did not say how many families were affected.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.