Fountain Valley welcomes 2 new faces to City Council

Fountain Valley’s mayor pro tem, Steve Nagel, moved up to mayor Tuesday night, while City Council colleague Cheryl Brothers took the pro tem slot on unanimous votes during the council’s annual leadership changes.
The meeting also included the departures of council veterans John Collins and Larry Crandall and the installation of newly elected members Patrick Harper and Kim Constantine. Incumbent Michael Vo, the mayor the past year, also took the oath of office after winning reelection in November.
Harper, who moves to the council after a stint on the city Planning Commission, said he looks forward to working with his fellow council members, and he thanked voters for giving him the opportunity.
“Council member Vo, Mayor Nagel and Mayor Pro Tem Brothers, you have such great experience and wisdom and I look forward to learning a lot from your experience on the council,” he said.
Vo has been on the council since 2010, Nagel since 2008 and Brothers from 2002 to 2010 and again since 2012.
Constantine thanked Collins and Crandall, saying they leave “big shoes to fill.”
“I’m excited to be here,” she said. “I’m scared, I’m nervous and thankful and grateful. We have an amazing city.”
Crandall was appointed to the council in February to complete the term of Mark McCurdy, who resigned in January. Before that, Crandall served on the council from 1998 to 2012, with three one-year terms as mayor.
Collins is retiring from the council after 28 years and a record-setting seven turns as mayor, most recently in 2017.
His colleagues presented him with cookies, a framed photo of him sitting in an office filled with plaques from his decades of experience, and a new day planner ready to be penciled in with appointments and activities outside City Hall.
Collins said he devoted himself to public service and charitable works because of a love for God and neighbors.
Crandall said he and Collins sometimes disagreed, but he knew Collins always had the best intentions.
“We did the people’s work and we did it in a good way,” Crandall said.