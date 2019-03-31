High school girls get prepped for prom at Girls Inc. in Costa Mesa

About 40 high school girls got prepped for prom and life success Saturday during a “Pick Your Prom Dress” event at the Girls Inc. of Orange County office in Costa Mesa.
Each guest received a free prom dress courtesy of Speechless, a Los Angeles-based clothing company.
The event also included workshops covering topics such as assertiveness, safe and informed decision-making and body image. There also were hair and makeup tips so the girls could feel confident and comfortable when the big night arrives.
For more information on Girls Inc., visit girlsinc-oc.org.