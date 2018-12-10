4 women steal Gucci handbags from Japanese market in Costa Mesa

Four women stole designer handbags from a Japanese market in Costa Mesa on Sunday night, authorities said.
The women took four or five Gucci purses from Mitsuwa Marketplace in the 600 block of Paularino Avenue, according to police and Mitsuwa management. The value of the stolen merchandise was not immediately available.
The women, described as black, possibly in their 20s and dressed all in black, entered the market just after 7:30 p.m., Costa Mesa police said.
The business comprises a grocery store and 16 independent vendors. The vendor that was targeted was preparing to close when the theft occurred.
An employee tried to stop the women and was pepper-sprayed, a store manager said. The substance missed the employee’s face and hit his arm, the manager said.
Employees said the women fled in a small white four-door car, according to management.