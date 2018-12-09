Boat parade lights up Huntington Harbour for holidays

Colorful lights decorated Huntington Harbour on Saturday night as a steady stream of sailors cruised in Huntington Beach’s 56th annual boat parade.
The Huntington Harbour Boat Parade, which repeats Sunday, precedes the annual Cruise of Lights slated for Dec. 14-17 and Dec. 20-23, in which guests can pay for a cruise to see decorated homes, decks and boats.
The boat parade originated with about 12 vessels more than a half-century ago and now includes more than 75 boats and a holiday light show along the harbor.
Sunday’s parade will begin at 5:15 p.m. Visitors are advised to arrive early to grab prime viewing spots at Seabridge Park and on the Huntington Harbour bridges.