4 people, including 2 children and a police officer, are taken to hospitals after patrol car and minivan collide in H.B.

A Huntington Beach police officer and two children were among four people taken to local hospitals Monday after a police cruiser was involved in a collision with a minivan, authorities said.
The officer was driving west on Heil Avenue near Algonquin Street in Huntington Beach just after 2:30 p.m. when the crash occurred near Harbour View Elementary School, police said.
All four people involved, including two children in the van, were taken to hospitals, though no one was thought to have serious injuries, police said.
“What we think has happened was a woman who was picking up her kids pulled out in front of the officer,” said Huntington Beach police spokeswoman Angela Bennett.
No arrests were made, and neither excessive speed nor alcohol were suspected to be involved, police said.