Search for H.B. resident and another missing man is now a homicide investigation, authorities in Washington state say

Cleary had followed Dead & Company since the band kicked off a summer tour with a May 31 show at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View in the Bay Area. He then headed to a show at the Hollywood Bowl a few days later, the friend said. Cleary and Hilderbrand were en route to the tour’s third stop in central Washington for a series of shows, the friend said, and Cleary planned to continue to the East Coast.