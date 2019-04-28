VW buses, ‘the iconic car of surfing,’ gather in H.B. for fundraiser for surf museum

More than 100 Volkswagen buses congregated in Huntington Beach on Saturday to help raise funds for Surf City’s International Surfing Museum.
Sixty of the classic vehicles were on display on the Huntington Beach Pier while 50 more were parked at the Pier Plaza Amphitheater for the “End of the Pier VW Bus Show.”
Several are owned by locals, while others traveled from Oregon, Idaho, Las Vegas and Riverside County for the event, according to Don Ramsey, founder of the Kowabunga Van Klan of Huntington Beach, which presents an annual VW show.
“Its been the iconic car of surfing for … years,” Ramsey said. “It’s so appropriate to have VW buses at the Huntington Beach Pier.”