Holiday happenings on the local weekend schedule

Holiday time is in full swing, and there are several ways to celebrate it at local events this weekend and into next week:
Friday
-
Visitors can party with Santa on the streets of downtown Laguna Beach and cheer the lighting of a pepper tree during Hospitality Night from 5 to 10 p.m. along Forest Avenue. The tree lighting is at 6:10.
-
A tunnel of multicolored lights and other glowing scenes will highlight the Nights of 1000 Lights celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Sherman Library & Gardens, 2647 E. Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar. The event will include treats for all ages, crafts, a prix fixe dinner at Cafe Jardin, hula dancers, a gnome village, photo ops with Santa, a no-host wine and beer bar and a tamale vendor. Tickets are $10 for Sherman Library members and $20 for non-members. Children 3 and younger are admitted free.
Saturday
-
The Huntington Harbour Boat Parade will start and finish at the northern tip of Coral Cay on Saturday and Sunday. This year’s theme is “A Space Odyssey.” The procession begins at 5:15 p.m. and lasts about three hours.
-
Nancy Wilson of Heart will headline “KXMas,” an annual fundraising concert for KX/93.5 FM, Laguna Beach’s independent radio station. La Sera, Springtime Carnivore and Wilson’s band, Roadcase Royale, will fill the bill at the Irvine Bowl at the Festival of the Arts grounds, 650 Laguna Canyon Road. Food and drink, “indie” carolers and Santa will be at the “Winter Wonderland” on the grounds. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the show at 7. Tickets start at $55.
-
The Huntington Beach Historical Society will present a free Victorian Christmas from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Newland House Museum, 19820 Beach Blvd. The event will include demonstrations of Japanese and Japanese-American culture in tribute to Huntington’s Historic Wintersburg.
-
The Ballet Repertory Theatre, Orange County’s oldest continuous ballet company, will present “The Nutcracker” from Saturday to Dec. 24 at Golden West College’s Mainstage Theater, 15751 Gothard St., Huntington Beach. Matinee and evening shows are available. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $16 for students, senior citizens and children younger than 12. For the schedule and more information, visit bit.ly/2zwtn5B.
Sunday
-
Nine decorated homes will be featured in the 22nd annual Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Newport Beach. Tickets are $35 and are available at bit.ly/2DZtIlf or the day of the event at the Balboa Island Museum, 210 Marine Ave.
Thursday
-
The Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts will present its holiday concert, “Sounds of the Season 2018,” at 7 p.m. Thursday and Dec. 14 at the Huntington Beach High School theater, 1905 Main St. Tickets are $22 for general admission and $16 for students and senior citizens.