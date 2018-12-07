Holiday happenings on the local weekend schedule

The Huntington Harbour Boat Parade will start and finish at the northern tip of Coral Cay on Saturday and Sunday. This year’s theme is “A Space Odyssey.” The procession begins at 5:15 p.m. and lasts about three hours.

Nancy Wilson of Heart will headline “KXMas,” an annual fundraising concert for KX/93.5 FM, Laguna Beach’s independent radio station. La Sera, Springtime Carnivore and Wilson’s band, Roadcase Royale, will fill the bill at the Irvine Bowl at the Festival of the Arts grounds, 650 Laguna Canyon Road. Food and drink, “indie” carolers and Santa will be at the “Winter Wonderland” on the grounds. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the show at 7. Tickets start at $55.

The Huntington Beach Historical Society will present a free Victorian Christmas from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Newland House Museum, 19820 Beach Blvd. The event will include demonstrations of Japanese and Japanese-American culture in tribute to Huntington’s Historic Wintersburg.