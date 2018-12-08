500 homeless children get holiday treat at party in Costa Mesa

Five hundred homeless children were treated to games, toys, treats and more at a holiday party Friday night in Costa Mesa.
The 12th annual Sharing the Spirit party at South Coast Plaza, presented by the Festival of Children Foundation, also featured arts and crafts and a reindeer carousel. About 250 volunteers helped run the gathering for children from several area shelters.
Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos and his wife, Susie, received the Festival of Children Foundation’s Carousel Spirit award for their work to improve the lives of children in Southern California. They handed out gifts at the holiday party and played games with the children.