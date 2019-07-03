Man killed in Huntington Beach shooting was N.Y. native who loved the ocean and 'loved living life,' his mother says

Family members of a 23-year-old man who died Monday of a gunshot wound at a Huntington Beach apartment complex identified him Tuesday as Cameron Allen High.
Authorities, who have not yet released his identity, are investigating the case as a homicide.
According to his Facebook profile, High moved to Huntington Beach in early 2015. He moved to California in hopes of going back to school to study marine biology, said his mother, Connie Macintosh.
“He loved the ocean, he loved to surf, he loved the beach, he loved living life and loving friends,” Macintosh said.
High was born in upstate New York and lived with his mother in the Albany area. He later moved from White Plains, N.Y., to Georgia to be with his father.
He pleaded guilty to a felony assault charge July 30 and was sentenced to a two-year prison term, according to court records. He was released from custody three weeks ago, Macintosh said.
Friends said a vigil is being planned in his honor.
Two women who were heading out for a walk Tuesday morning said the management company at the Breakwater Apartments at 16761 Viewpoint Lane sent an email to tenants Monday that said the shooting victim was not a resident of the complex.
Breakwater management would not comment Tuesday.
Police said detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.
Police said they responded to a report of a gunshot at 3:56 a.m. Monday. Later in the day, a white bag and a stream of what appeared to be dried blood were visible on the ground between rows of yellow police tape in the parking lot of the complex, about a block west of Beach Boulevard near Terry Drive.
On Tuesday morning, three white candles lined the edge of a parking space, flanked by remnants of police tape tied around poles.
Kasra Hejaziborhan a Breakwater resident for more than a year, said detectives asked him whether he’d seen or heard anything around the time the shooting was reported. He said he hadn’t.
He said “like 200 people” live in the corner of the complex where the shooting occurred.
He said there are no security cameras in the parking area. Police declined to comment about that.
The area feels safe, Hejaziborhan said, though he added that most residents keep to themselves and don’t necessarily know one another.
Chris Sanchez, another resident who also lives near where the shooting occurred, said he awoke at 3 a.m. Monday and was getting ready for work around the time police responded to the scene. He said he also didn’t hear any gunfire.
He said he left for work at about 4:20 a.m. An area near his parking spot was cordoned off with police tape and he was directed to drive the around the sprawling apartment complex to an alternate exit. He said he learned about the shooting Monday afternoon.
“I was shook,” said Sanchez, who has lived at the property for four years and said he generally feels safe there.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Huntington Beach Police Department hotline at (714) 375-5066 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) 847-6227.