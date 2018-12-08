Santa joins the party in Laguna Beach for Hospitality Night

Laguna Beach celebrated the holidays Friday with its annual downtown Hospitality Night, complete with music, crafts, cookies, a tree lighting and a visit from Santa Claus.
Shop owners joined the Chamber of Commerce in sponsoring the event, one of Laguna’s largest parties of the year.
The Community Concert Band kicked off the evening with a performance on Beach Street. Elementary school choirs and the Thurston Middle School band also were on the bill.
An arts and crafts area gave visitors an opportunity to write holiday cards to troops overseas.