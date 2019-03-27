H.B. woman arrested after wandering into Justin Bieber’s room at Montage Laguna Beach hotel, police say

A Huntington Beach woman who police say was intoxicated and had been kicked out of the posh Montage Laguna Beach resort was arrested Tuesday after she mistakenly walked into pop star Justin Bieber’s room at the hotel, authorities said.
The 36-year-old woman had been partying overnight into Tuesday morning with three friends in a room at the Montage at 30801 S. Coast Hwy. Eventually, staff at the five-star resort asked the group to leave, Laguna Beach police Sgt. Jim Cota said.
“She’d been drinking — a lot,” Cota said. “She came back to the hotel for some unknown reason to go back to the room where she had been staying, but she inadvertently walked into Justin Bieber’s room. His response was basically ‘Who are you? Get out of here.’ ”
The woman’s room was down the hall from Bieber’s. He apparently was waiting for room service at the time and his door was not latched when the woman entered, Cota said.
The singer’s security guards took the woman to the hotel lobby, where she was arrested on suspicion of trespassing shortly after noon. Police have not released the woman’s name.
Hannah Fry writes for the Los Angeles Times.