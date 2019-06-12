DAILY PILOT

Authorities investigate after body found in brush near Laguna Beach

Jun 12, 2019 | 9:45 AM
Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Monday evening off of Laguna Canyon Road. (Daily Pilot)

Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Monday evening off of Laguna Canyon Road.

Investigators weren’t able to make a preliminary determination of the cause of death due to the body’s state of decomposition and environmental exposure, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The decedent is an adult male of unknown age and has not yet been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

Laguna Beach police were originally called to the area of Laguna Canyon near Woodland Drive at approximately 6 p.m. Monday.

Once there, they determined the area was unincorporated county land and handed command of the incident to the Sheriff’s Department.

