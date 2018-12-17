Huntington Beach man dead after being thrown from motorcycle in crash and hit by 2 vehicles

A Huntington Beach man was killed when he was struck by two vehicles after being thrown from his motorcycle in a collision in Long Beach, police said.
The rider was identified as Edward Eldon Thorpe, 58, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. The cause of death was not yet determined, the coroner’s office said Monday.
Thorpe was riding a 2002 Triumph America, possibly at high speed, at 7:50 p.m. Thursday on eastbound Ocean Boulevard near Highway 47 when the motorcycle collided with the back of a 2008 Acura TL, also traveling east, Long Beach police said.
The crash threw Thorpe into westbound traffic and he was struck by two vehicles. Fire personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.
Neither of the westbound drivers stayed at the scene, and police are seeking further information on their vehicles — a dark-colored SUV and a silver pickup.
The driver of the Acura, a 33-year-old Long Beach woman, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. Drugs and alcohol are not considered factors in her role in the crash, police said.