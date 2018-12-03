Giant snowflakes illuminate H.B. Pier to celebrate holiday season

Giant snowflakes decorating the Huntington Beach Pier were illuminated Sunday evening in front of a crowd of people celebrating the holiday season.
More than 83 6-foot-tall snowflakes were placed around the pier area as part of the annual Light a Light of Love event, a benefit for the Huntington Beach Youth Shelter run by Waymakers, an Orange County nonprofit that provides counseling and support services to children and families in need.
Light a Light of Love also featured live entertainment and a holiday parade showcasing community groups and high school marching bands.
Professional surfer Brett Simpson, a Huntington Beach resident who was inducted into the Surfers’ Hall of Fame in August, served as grand marshal.
Other guests of honor included, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus, who took photos with children at the pier.