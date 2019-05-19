Hundreds volunteer for 'Love Costa Mesa' community service day

Hundreds of volunteers rolled up their sleeves for about three dozen projects Saturday during the second annual “Love Costa Mesa” community service day.
The to-do list for the small army of participants included everything from painting and beautification projects at local schools to restoring native vegetation in parks to picking up trash and helping community members in need.
The event — organized by Trellis, a group of area churches focused on finding solutions to pressing local issues — is part of the wider “Love Our Cities” campaign, which includes similar service events in other Orange County communities.
Ian Stevenson, executive director of Trellis, said the goal this year for “Love Costa Mesa” was to draw more than 600 volunteers. The plan is to hold the event every year the weekend after Mother’s Day, he said.