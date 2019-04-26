Newport sails for Ensenada, one boat at a time

About 200 sailboats went with the wind, such as it was, on Friday morning at the start of the 72nd annual Newport to Ensenada International Yacht Race.
The tradition featured boats departing in staggered starts near the Balboa Pier for about two hours, most of them bound for Ensenada, Baja California, about 125 nautical miles south. Smaller fields took short courses to Dana Point and San Diego.
Skies were blue for the start, but other conditions might not help sailors set records, with light winds forecast at 6 to 9 knots from the south or southwest.