Leaders defend Newport Aquatic Center to city and decry 'scorched-earth tactics' by critics

Because the nonprofit center is on city- and county-owned land and operates under a long-term, no-cost lease, the city, as a landlord, has a vested interest in its operations. The city attorney’s office contacted the NAC board of directors last month seeking answers to the allegations, which also are central to the lawsuit. (The lawsuit is still alive but on hold as the defendants’ lawyer appeals a Superior Court ruling denying his motion that the suit infringes on the defendants’ free-speech rights.)