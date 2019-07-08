Alleged assault on police in Newport Beach leads to officer-involved shooting and standoff; man arrested

An alleged assault on police officers in Newport Beach led to a shooting involving officers and a standoff that ended peacefully Sunday afternoon.
Several 911 calls came in to police shortly before 3 p.m. reporting what sounded like a domestic dispute at an apartment around the 800 block of Amigos Way, officials said.
Officers who responded found Pedro Jesus Dominguez Mendez, who they alleged was armed with a knife and threw a chemical substance at multiple officers, according to police.
“Fearing for their safety and the safety of others, one of the officers fired at Mendez,” police said in a statement.
Mendez was not hit and went back into the apartment, police said. A standoff ensued and officers began negotiations.
Authorities said Mendez surrendered at 5:13 p.m. and was booked on suspicion of domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and resisting an officer with force.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Three officers were treated for exposure to the chemical. Two of them were taken to a hospital for further treatment.
It’s unclear what the chemical was. Police did not release additional details about the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Rick Henry at (949) 644-3797.