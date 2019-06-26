Gas leak causes evacuation of Orange Coast College Fitness Complex

A gas leak caused the Orange Coast College Fitness Complex to be evacuated Wednesday afternoon.
OCC safety officers received a call at about noon, and utility workers and the Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Department responded shortly afterward, according to OCC’s campus safety office.
Monitor Way was closed at the tennis courts, said campus safety spokesman Tim Winer.
“The fire department is on scene evaluating a gas line that was severed,” Winer said.
OCC said the incident was related to construction in the area.
“The gas leak is actually outside,” but the fitness facility was evacuated as a precaution, Winer said.