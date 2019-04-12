Police try to ID man suspected of following OCC student and grabbing at her

Costa Mesa police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of following a female student around Orange Coast College and grabbing at her clothing and belongings.
According to the Costa Mesa Police Department, an OCC student got out of her car in a campus parking lot at about 6 p.m. Tuesday and noticed a man following her as she walked to class. The man was described as 20 to 25 years old with black wavy hair and dressed in a gray polo shirt, dark-colored pants and athletic shoes.
At one point the man “grabbed at her backpack and shirt,” though she was able to free herself, police said in a statement.
The man stopped following her when she met up with a friend, police said.
Police distributed two surveillance images of the man.
Anyone with information about the incident can call Costa Mesa police Det. Monte Peters at (714) 754-5198.