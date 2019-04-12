DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

Police try to ID man suspected of following OCC student and grabbing at her

By
Apr 11, 2019 | 5:45 PM
Police try to ID man suspected of following OCC student and grabbing at her
Police released two surveillance images of a man suspected of following an Orange Coast College student on campus Tuesday evening and grabbing at her backpack and shirt. (Courtesy of Costa Mesa Police Department)

Costa Mesa police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of following a female student around Orange Coast College and grabbing at her clothing and belongings.

According to the Costa Mesa Police Department, an OCC student got out of her car in a campus parking lot at about 6 p.m. Tuesday and noticed a man following her as she walked to class. The man was described as 20 to 25 years old with black wavy hair and dressed in a gray polo shirt, dark-colored pants and athletic shoes.

Advertisement

At one point the man “grabbed at her backpack and shirt,” though she was able to free herself, police said in a statement.

The man stopped following her when she met up with a friend, police said.

Advertisement

Police distributed two surveillance images of the man.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Costa Mesa police Det. Monte Peters at (714) 754-5198.

Advertisement
Advertisement