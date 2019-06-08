DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

LGBTQ pride flag hoisted for first time at O.C. fairgrounds in Costa Mesa

By Daily Pilot staff
Jun 08, 2019 | 4:50 PM
LGBTQ pride flag hoisted for first time at O.C. fairgrounds in Costa Mesa
An LGBT rainbow flag flies next to the OC Fair flag. Members of the OC Fair & Event Center Board of Directors and staff, along with representatives from the LGBTQ community gathered in front of the fairgrounds administration building to raise the rainbow pride flag. (Photo by Christine Cotter)

The LGBTQ pride flag is now flying at the OC Fair & Event Center.

The state-owned fairgrounds in Costa Mesa hoisted the rainbow banner for the first time Saturday. The flag — a symbol of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer communities — will fly year-round at the property, including in front of the fairgrounds administration building.

Advertisement

The Orange County Fair Board agreed to the addition last month.

“When you see a rainbow flag flying, the sense of safety that that gives you and the sense of welcomeness that that gives you — for a community that can otherwise be invisible, [it] is very, very important,” board member Andreas Meyer said at the time.

Advertisement

City officials in Costa Mesa and Laguna Beach have authorized displaying the rainbow flag at their respective city halls from Harvey Milk Day on May 22 through June, which is LGBT Pride Month.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

Kimberly Sauvageau, Anna Barvir-Boone with daughter Willow, Ken Carnes, Peg Corley, Andreas Meyer, Jasmine Rara, Sandra Cervantes, Kathy Kramer, Jay Rymer, Michele Richards and Loren Meyer, from left pose before raising the LGBT Rainbow Flag at the OC Fair and Event Center.
Kimberly Sauvageau, Anna Barvir-Boone with daughter Willow, Ken Carnes, Peg Corley, Andreas Meyer, Jasmine Rara, Sandra Cervantes, Kathy Kramer, Jay Rymer, Michele Richards and Loren Meyer, from left pose before raising the LGBT Rainbow Flag at the OC Fair and Event Center. (Photo by Christine Cotter)
Advertisement
Advertisement