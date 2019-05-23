O.C. Fair Board votes to fly LGBTQ pride flag at Costa Mesa fairgrounds year-round

“I’d like to see, in Black History Month, the ‘Black Lives Matter’ flag flown. Is that something we want to do, to have more people come and ask us to fly more flags year-round on the property because of their interest?” she said. “And I think we are going down a slippery slope if we do that and we would be setting precedent for that. ... Flying the flag for June, I don’t have a problem with that, but I do have a problem with it being flown year-round.”