Soup’s on at Fountain Valley’s first festival of pho

By Daily Pilot staff
Dec 08, 2018 | 4:10 PM

The Fountain Valley Pho Festival, which is having its debut this weekend, continues through Sunday, highlighting the Vietnamese noodle soup as well as chicken and waffles, Korean food, Laotian food, desserts, and a beer, wine and spirits garden.

The three-day festival, which opened Friday, also includes live performances, carnival rides, cooking demonstrations and a Best Pho contest.

Sunday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Fountain Valley Sports Park, 16400 Brookhurst St.

Admission is free. For more information, visit ocphofest.com.

