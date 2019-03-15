Political Landscape: Assemblyman proposes bill to regulate sober-living homes

As some cities struggle to set regulations on sober-living homes, state Assemblyman Tom Daly (R-Anaheim) has introduced a bill he contends would establish operating standards for residences that are protected by federal and state housing and anti-discrimination laws.
Assembly Bill 1779, introduced Feb. 22, would require the California Department of Public Health to adopt practices developed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help limit neighborhood nuisances. Sober-living homes seeking to receive local funding would be prohibited from referring people to residences that haven’t agreed to abide by the standards.
“Recovery residences are one stop along a lengthy process for people seeking to emerge from drug or alcohol addiction,” Daly said in a statement. “But unlike residential treatment facilities, which are subject to licensure by the state, recovery residences are private apartments or houses that are not licensed or regulated” if they have six or fewer residents.
Huntington Beach partnered last year with the Orange County district attorney’s office to crack down on illegal in-home businesses. The city filed lawsuits in October against five locations it alleged were residential alcohol or drug rehabilitation facilities operating without proper permitting, violating California’s civil code and the city’s municipal code.
Two of the five cases were dismissed in January after David and Andrea Lacy and Anthony Roxstrom agreed to end illegal activity on their properties, according to City Attorney Michael Gates.
Coastline Recovery at 8301 Yorktown Ave. is seeking a license from the Department of Health Care Services and, if obtained, the city will drop its lawsuit, Gates said in an email. He said suits also may be dropped against StepHouse Recovery Inc. at 10412 Christmas Drive and South Coast Counseling Inc. at 10321 Christmas Drive, depending on how they proceed.
Officials in neighboring Costa Mesa have for years grappled with issues surrounding sober-living homes.
In a bid to prevent such facilities from clustering, the City Council adopted ordinances requiring that group homes, licensed alcohol and drug treatment facilities and sober-living homes be at least 650 feet from one another in residential areas.
The regulations drew a legal challenge from sober-living home operators who alleged unfair discrimination against people recovering from alcohol or drug addiction. An eight-person jury unanimously rejected that claim in December.
Newport Women’s Democratic Club to present speakers
The Newport Beach Women’s Democratic Club will have its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Room 2 at the Oasis Senior Center, 801 Narcissus Ave., Corona del Mar.
Guest speakers will be Susan Parks, chief executive of Orange County United Way, and Mary Navarro, who will speak about early childhood education.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for refreshments and networking. Admission is $15 general, $10 with an RSVP and free for club members.
To RSVP, visit nbwdc.org or call (949) 423-6468.