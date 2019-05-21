Political Landscape: Demonstrators in H.B. protest Alabama's stringent abortion law

Demonstrators, some dressed in costumes similar to those in the TV show “The Handmaid’s Tale,” gathered Tuesday at the Huntington Beach Pier to protest recent legislation in Alabama to ban abortion in nearly all cases.
Protesters held signs reading “Don’t take away our care,” “Women are smart, kind, important and unstoppable” and “Together we fight for all.”
Some wore scarlet cloaks and oversize white bonnets in reference to the Hulu series set in a time when women are considered property.
The demonstration, called “Stop the Bans,” joined others planned around the country Tuesday and came on the heels of an abortion bill signed last week by Alabama’s Republican governor, Kay Ivey. Under the law, abortion will be a felony in nearly all cases, except when the life of the mother is in jeopardy.
Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio and Georgia this year approved bans on abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can occur in about the sixth week of pregnancy.