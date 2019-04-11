Newport’s ‘Russian dog wizard’ delivers training in ‘Doglish’

“People want to be the friends with their pets and don’t understand that friends can do just a favor for them but will never take orders,” Roytapel continued. “People are often very emotional toward their pets, but dogs are very logical, and the basis of canine logic is simple: Who has less authority cannot set the terms. Dogs often misbehave because many pet owners don’t know how to behave — at least not in a way that makes sense to our canine friends.