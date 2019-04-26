30th Southern California Spring Garden Show takes root at South Coast Plaza

Guests got into the spring of things Thursday with the opening of the Southern California Spring Garden Show at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa.
The four-day “At Home in the Garden” event features an assortment of gardening vendors, cooking demonstrations, complimentary seminars, plant-themed photography walls, a children’s activity area, a two-story centerpiece decked out with plant materials and more.
The show, now in its 30th year, typically attracts more than 100,000 visitors, according to South Coast Plaza.
The event continues from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the Crate & Barrel/Macy’s Home Store wing of the shopping center at 3333 Bear St.
Admission and parking are free.
For more information and a schedule of activities, visit southcoastplaza.com/gardenshow.