Poll winding down as Newport seeks public favorites for additions to sculpture exhibit

Time is running out to vote in an online “people’s choice” poll for sculptures that could be in the next phase of the Newport Beach Civic Center Park exhibition.
Voters can head to sparkoc.com/nb_sculpture_poll to select up to three works before the poll closes Wednesday.
The result of the poll will be considered by a judging panel made up of members of the city Arts Commission and outside experts. Chosen works will be installed this fall and remain on display for two years.
Thirty-one works are up for consideration. They include abstract, realistic, figurative, pop art and kinetic styles ranging from a bright jumble of orange slices to a quartet of sleek human figures in polished stainless steel to a mule deer cast in bronze. Some of the works will be familiar to park visitors, as previously selected artists have submitted pieces with similar motifs.
The judging panel will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday in the staff conference room at the Newport Beach Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave., to select up to 10 works to suggest to the City Council, which will make the final call on which sculptures to display.
This will be the fourth phase of the rotating exhibit.