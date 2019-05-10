Spirit of Special Olympics burns bright at Unity Torch Walk in Newport Beach

Special Olympians and their supporters celebrated sports and inclusion Thursday evening at a Unity Torch Walk in Newport Beach.
The event was a fundraiser to help local Special Olympics participants train and compete. City officials and others joined athletes in a walk around the picturesque Civic Center Park and in a basketball-shooting challenge.
The walk was a prelude to the Orange County Regional Spring Games on Saturday in Irvine, featuring more than 800 Special Olympics athletes from Southern California.