Spirit of Special Olympics burns bright at Unity Torch Walk in Newport Beach

By Daily Pilot staff
May 10, 2019 | 12:45 PM

Special Olympians and their supporters celebrated sports and inclusion Thursday evening at a Unity Torch Walk in Newport Beach.

The event was a fundraiser to help local Special Olympics participants train and compete. City officials and others joined athletes in a walk around the picturesque Civic Center Park and in a basketball-shooting challenge.

The walk was a prelude to the Orange County Regional Spring Games on Saturday in Irvine, featuring more than 800 Special Olympics athletes from Southern California.

