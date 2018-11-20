Nominate local unsung heroes for Daily Pilot’s end-of-the-year series

The Daily Pilot is looking for people to feature in its third installment of Unsung Heroes, an end-of-the-year series dedicated to those who make a difference in their communities but work quietly, selflessly and largely without recognition.
Last year, the Pilot featured people like Robert Morse, aka “Santa Bob,” who was homeless before he started running a church service he used to frequent.
Hydee Beth, a Westside Costa Mesa schools activist, was featured as well for her efforts to make others fall in love with the Westside.
Then there was Robbie Prepas of Laguna Beach, a certified nurse-midwife who joined the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ disaster medical assistance team.
The Pilot wants to find more people like them for our series. Here’s a tip: Featured folks won’t be frequent newsmakers, notables, politicians or those with agents — just regular people who probably have never been in the news before.
They also must live or work in or otherwise have strong ties to Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach or Laguna Beach.
Please email your submissions by Nov. 30 to priscella.vega@latimes.com. You also may call the newsroom at (714) 966-4699 to recommend someone.